Lawmaker expelled in misconduct case no longer gravely ill
PHOENIX (AP) – The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.
Lobbyist Gretchen Jacobs, a family friend of former Arizona Rep. Don Shooter, says Friday the ex-lawmaker's condition has improved since undergoing two surgeries, though he remains intubated and in an intensive care unit. Jacobs says Shooter's health concerns went to a hospital a week ago for the blockage.
Shooter was expelled from the Legislature in 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts. Many other women complained he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.
Shooter said at the time his actions didn't justify expulsion.
The heart of a complaint filed on his behalf by former Attorney General Tom Horne is that Shooter was denied his due process in the way he was investigated and eventually voted out of the House.
A federal judge threw out part of the lawsuit, sending what remains to Maricopa County Superior Court.
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- ADOT MVD urges Arizonans not to delay in getting the Travel ID
- I-40 collision: Georgia man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash near Seligman
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*