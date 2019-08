Lawmaker expelled in misconduct case no longer gravely ill

PHOENIX (AP) – The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.

Lobbyist Gretchen Jacobs, a family friend of former Arizona Rep. Don Shooter, says Friday the ex-lawmaker's condition has improved since undergoing two surgeries, though he remains intubated and in an intensive care unit. Jacobs says Shooter's health concerns went to a hospital a week ago for the blockage.

Shooter was expelled from the Legislature in 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts. Many other women complained he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Shooter said at the time his actions didn't justify expulsion.

The heart of a complaint filed on his behalf by former Attorney General Tom Horne is that Shooter was denied his due process in the way he was investigated and eventually voted out of the House.

A federal judge threw out part of the lawsuit, sending what remains to Maricopa County Superior Court.