OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Kudos for Kingman

Copper Cerda, Amargosa Valley, Nevada
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 7:27 p.m.

It is nice to see shoutouts in the media with regard to Kingman.

I am a former resident and the biggest complaint about Kingman is that there is nothing to do.

Yes, you have a movie theater and movies in the park, but as far as the performing arts goes there was nothing.

Mohave Community College (my alma mater) promotes local potters and painters and occasionally a poet reading, but that was about it.

Kudos to whoever started having this free concert in the park.

I hope to heard of more stuff like this.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Three things I learned from classic movies
Why not stay in Kingman
It's time to build a mall in Kingman
'Sinister 2': Yeah, some of it's disturbing
Kaepernick and free expression

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News