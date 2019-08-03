Letter | Kudos for Kingman
Copper Cerda, Amargosa Valley, Nevada
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 7:27 p.m.
It is nice to see shoutouts in the media with regard to Kingman.
I am a former resident and the biggest complaint about Kingman is that there is nothing to do.
Yes, you have a movie theater and movies in the park, but as far as the performing arts goes there was nothing.
Mohave Community College (my alma mater) promotes local potters and painters and occasionally a poet reading, but that was about it.
Kudos to whoever started having this free concert in the park.
I hope to heard of more stuff like this.
Most Read
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- ADOT MVD urges Arizonans not to delay in getting the Travel ID
- I-40 collision: Georgia man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash near Seligman
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*