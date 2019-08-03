Letter | Kudos for Kingman

It is nice to see shoutouts in the media with regard to Kingman.

I am a former resident and the biggest complaint about Kingman is that there is nothing to do.

Yes, you have a movie theater and movies in the park, but as far as the performing arts goes there was nothing.

Mohave Community College (my alma mater) promotes local potters and painters and occasionally a poet reading, but that was about it.

Kudos to whoever started having this free concert in the park.

I hope to heard of more stuff like this.