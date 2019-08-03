Rants & Raves | Aug. 4, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Tax frenzy: It appears our Council members are in a tax-raising frenzy. During the latest workshop they decided to enlist a lobbyist to change state law so they can put us into fire districts, a $400-$1,000 increase to everyone’s property tax.

More taxes: The Mayor is leading the charge to raise our sales taxes, add a city property tax, create new fees and increase old ones. If they get their wish list it could cost $1,000-$2,000 per household.

New management: According to the mayor, we can build interchanges and put millions into soccer fields, but we cannot repair one residential road. We obviously need new management.

Running our city: Question, just who runs our city, Sunbelt Development or the people?

People want to speak: City council workshops are meetings where Council discusses issues and the people are not allowed to speak. When will this Council have town halls or forums for the people to speak about their plans to raise taxes?

Lawmakers spar over family separation, detention center conditions: Family separation is really happening. People are suffering and dying. This is wrong, it is unlawful, and it is a crime against humanity. When are the supporters of this disgraceful policy going to start acting like human beings! Shame.

Trump proposal to crackdown on food stamp loophole: Fair is fair! The woman complaining because her ex provides her money but still wants food stamps? Really? My Mother would have easily qualified; we had no junk food, meat twice weekly. Result, three kids extremely healthy, not even colds.

Lawmaker blasted for saying U.S. might look like South America: Being “concerned” about America becoming more diverse is most certainly racist, and not acceptable from a public servant. Allen’s inability to even understand that says volumes. It’s NOT “verbal lynching” to expect our lawmakers to RESPECT all of us!

Documents detail federal probe of “No More Deaths” member from Arizona charged with aiding migrants: Warren and this group are being criminalized for what, preventing refugees from dying a horrid death in the desert? Where are the “pro-lifers” on this? Silently hiding behind their bibles, which they clearly have not read!

Monsoon storm expected for Wednesday: It’s been a quiet, much less humid monsoon so far. I can’t recall one this nice in over 10 years. I like it!

A federal sales tax will make the richer pay more: You really think this is the answer? The rich will always find a way to beat a national sales tax. They have too many lawyers and friends in high places for this to work.

Hunting tags: For sure, lets not miss out on getting your share of hunting tags. Heaven forbid you might not get to kill anything. There will always be something out there for you to hunt and kill, just hang in there hunters.

Don’t like it, leave: “The president wants the best for all Americans,” give me a break! He wants the best for his 35% base and the rest of us can go to h#&&. You can’t believe a word he says.

Family separations: Thought Trump said Mexico was going to pay for his wall. I’m trying to keep a straight face every time he opens his mouth.

Don’t like it, leave it: Amen! The pretend racism is all the left has since Trump has pretty much done more for individual Americans in every area than any other POTUS. It’s so phony; we’re so tired of it – it means absolutely nothing.



Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman: Please don’t let the military track vehicles tear up our streets during this celebration or you will get a bill from the City for street repairs.

Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up: The writer leaves a lot of information out. Sure calls people bad names. Just proves the old saying that if you call someone names you lost the debate because you have no facts.

Trumpstock: This so-called “Trumpstock” is frightening. Let’s have a gathering that promotes hatred, racism, and prejudice and features an entertainer that raps hatred for gays, Muslims, and former President Obama. Don’t forget your guns!

Trump festival: “Warriors and defenders of our Constitution” – really? Warriors of hate, bringing misinformation, white nationalism, division, and support for a corrupt con-man determined to undermine our Constitution and the Rule of Law. Is Dr. Schiff happy to stand with that?

Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up: Wow, someone in Kingman is paying attention. Good article and ALL TRUE. Borrelli and Gosar don’t work for us – they work for the party and Trump – and their “generous donors” – and we keep electing them. Wake UP!