Sat, Aug. 03
State Briefs | Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans

A bill introduced in Congress would expand health care options for Native American veterans. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 7:20 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – A bill introduced in Congress would expand health care options for Native American veterans.

New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall and California Rep. Ro Khanna announced the bill Friday. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has signed on as co-sponsors.

The measure would allow the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to reimburse about three dozen health care facilities in 20 states for services provided to Native veterans in urban areas. California leads in the number of urban Indian health centers.

A reimbursement system already exists for about 185 hospitals and clinics run by the federal Indian Health Service or by tribes in more remote areas. Udall's office says those agreements helped more than 9,300 Native veterans last year.

Census figures show about three-quarters of Native Americans live in urban areas.

Company accused of illegally dumping waste into sewer system FOUNTAIN HILLS (AP) – A Mesa environmental services company’s owner and three employees are accused of illegally dumping thousands of gallons of waste in the sewer system of another Phoenix suburb.

The Arizona Republic reports that Fountain Hills officials said Green Arrow Environmental Services workers dumped 5,000 gallons of foul-smelling waste into the town’s sewage system.

Town prosecutors charged company owner Peter Marquardt and three employees with criminal damage and criminal littering or polluting.

Fountain Hills treats and recycles wastewater for irrigation and use in its signature fountain.

Marquardt and one worker have pleaded not guilty. The other two workers haven’t yet entered pleas.

Green Arrow and Marquart didn’t immediately respond Saturday to The AP’s requests for comment on the allegations.

