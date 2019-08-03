What to expect at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting

KINGMAN – Mohave County Republican Party is asking the Board of Supervisors to approve 14 new precinct committeemen, and to accept two resignations from the same function – one being Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman).

The board will gather at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The board is expected to ratify a proclamation to ban outdoor fire and fireworks based on the county’s Emergency Management Officer’s determination that a fire emergency exists in the county due to extremely dry vegetation, heavy fuel loads, and lack of monsoon precipitation.

Identical recommendations came from multiple local fire departments.

Look for the board to accept a $95,000 grant that Mohave County Community Services was awarded to provide rental assistance to homeless and mentally ill.

It will also discuss setting a public hearing for a potential increase of voter registration fees. Mohave County Senior Accountant suggested the rates be increase by 24 cents per active voter for consolidated elections, an increase of about 60%, and increase 58 cents per active voter for non-consolidated/special elections, about an increase of 50%.

A significant increase in postage printing costs are driving the rate changes.

The case of Dalmar Sanders from Fort Mohave will be revisited. Sanders, who was granted a rezone but was under reconsideration for his agricultural residential parcel to allow for commercial indoor storage with outdoor RV and boat storage. Mohave County Development Services recommended a denial of the rezone.

Board Chairwoman Hildy Adoption will introduce and call for the approval of a resolution supporting Needles, California in declaring it a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City” and its efforts to support the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department in the exercise of sound discretion to not enforce state or federal unconstitutional firearms and ammunitions laws within the city limits.

