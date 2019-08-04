OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City Council | Revised Sunbelt Park Master Plan returns

Modifications to the Sunbelt Park Master Plan, which allow for additional field space, will be considered by Council at Tuesday’s meeting. (Courtesy file photo)

Modifications to the Sunbelt Park Master Plan, which allow for additional field space, will be considered by Council at Tuesday’s meeting. (Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: August 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council could decide whether to approve an updated layout for the Sunbelt Park Master Plan at its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The work session will begin at 5 p.m. at the same location and includes only two items. Council will receive a water resources update and will discuss water sustainability projects, in addition to City commission goals.

Councilmembers could approve a job order proposal from Freiday Construction for the extension of a sewer main from Thompson Avenue along the west bank of the Mohave Channel and along Devlin Avenue. The project will end at the intersection with Bank Street.

Council will also consider approval of a resolution necessary for the creation of a career technological education courses at Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School and Kingman Academy of Learning. Homeschooled students and recently graduated 18-year-olds will also be eligible.

An intergovernmental agreement with the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 for preemption devices is also on the agenda, as is an intergovernmental agreement with the same agency for management services.

The last item under old business is the Sunbelt Park Master Plan. Input received from the Kingman Youth Soccer League has resulted in modifications to the plans that would allow for additional space for soccer fields. “Many” trees were removed for the new proposed plan, according to the agenda, as were the volleyball court and a basketball court.

Two property rezones will be considered on Tuesday. The first request is from Mike Fetrow for a rezone of property on the east side of North Kenneth Road and the west side of North Adams Street from commercial, service business to residential multiple family, low density. The change would allow for the development of two single-family residences on two 5,000-square-foot lots.

The second rezone request comes from Cary and Charlote Sherwood, who want a manufactured home and garage to be placed on a 1-acre property at 3958 N. Rainbow Drive. That would require a rezone from residential multiple family, low density to rural residential.

In other business, Council will consider appointments to the Clean City and Parks commissions, a land sale at the Kingman Industrial Park, an intergovernmental agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and amendments to the subdivision ordinance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Things to know for City Council’s Tuesday meeting
City parks commission to address new parks, ballfields
Rezoning requests top Planning and Zoning agenda
Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
Board to hear request for amendments to General Plan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News