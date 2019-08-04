Counties call for $1 billion boost to HURF to address road maintenance

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Following years of sweeps, Arizona counties, the Arizona County Supervisors Association will submit its proposal to the Arizona legislature later this year, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will be asked next week to support the idea. The Association wants to see $1 billion in new HURF revenue given to Arizona counties over the next 10 years, which could close 46% of counties’ funding gap in giving operations and maintenance to more than 20,000 miles of county roads.

More than $140 million were shifted away from the Highway User Revenue Fund from 2008 to 2017, which includes $7.3 million in funding Mohave County may have otherwise used to repair county roads, according to county records. Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, who served in the legislature during that time, said that making sweeps to HURF funding was no easy decision.

“During the great recession, we had to make a choice between continuing to educate children and repairing pavement,” Gould said Friday. “We knew we’d only have one shot at educating children.”

Now that Arizona’s economy has recovered, however, Gould would like to see funding returned to the Highway User Revenue Fund.

“We definitely have roads in Mohave County that are not getting maintained because there’s no money to maintain them. It would be great if we could get back that money, now that we’re in a brighter spot.”

To address the issue, county supervisors are requesting the state remove an incentive for electric car owners, which has effectively abdicated them from contributing to the HURF fund until now. The result would be a one cent per kilowatt-hour tax on the sale of electricity for such vehicles, for deposit in Arizona’s HURF fund. The proposed tax would generate an additional $776.5 million in annual HURF revenue, based on 2017 estimates by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“It’s not a new tax,” Gould said. “It’s the removal of an incentive given to electric car owners. Electric cars should pay the same HURF fee that drivers of gasoline-powered vehicles pay. Fuel taxes are how half of HURF funding is collected, and drivers of electric vehicles don’t pay for gas. If we don’t remove that incentive, we’re asking diesel motorists to subsidize electric, natural gas and propane-powered vehicles.”

According to a 2018 study by the Arizona Association by the Arizona Association of County Engineers, counties would require $5.96 billion over 10 years to maintain those roads. But present HURF revenue rates, collections and the state’s 19% county distribution formula would produce only $3.76 billion over the next decade. To keep county road infrastructures operational, the state will need to restructure the way it collects and dispenses HURF revenue.

And it will need to happen soon, according to the Engineers Association’s study. About 35% of Arizona’s county roads have been rated as being in “poor” or “very poor” condition, and 10% of county-maintained bridges are either structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.

But according to the County Supervisors Association, an antiquated motor fuel tax could be cut from 18 cents to 10 cents per gallon for deposit in the state’s HURF fund. The state’s present motor fuel tax is cited as being the lowest tax, as a percentage of motor fuel purchases, in the U.S. The eight-cent reduction would have a negligible impact on the state’s HURF coffers, the Association’s report said.

According to the County Supervisors Association, the only alternative to increasing HURF funding to help maintain county roads would be to hold a special election, through which counties would have to vote on whether to apply new excise taxes in maintaining such roads themselves.

The Association’s proposal to Arizona legislators will be reviewed October 28 at the County Supervisors Association’s Annual Legislative Summit.