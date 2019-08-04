OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Conference attendee wants to stay out of the picture

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m going to a professional conference, which has the usual presentations, vendors and activities. Every time I go, there’s always a photographer. It’s annoying. When a photographer sneaks up to take photos, it distracts the presenter. Then the camera is usually swung around to shoot the audience.

I have been photographed many times while I was browsing through the vendors. I have never given my permission to have any of them published. The photos appear on state or national organization websites for viewing by association members (not the general public). What are my rights? Am I the only one who is camera shy? – Teacher on the West Coast

Dear Teacher: You are not the only person who dislikes having their picture taken – particularly without permission. Many others also do. However, if the photographer has been hired by the association sponsoring the event, I don’t think you have any choice about being photographed. You might be out of camera range if you sit toward the back of the audience. Or, do what some celebrities do – wear dark glasses.

Dear Abby: Three months ago, I went out on three dates with “Kevin.” Then he sent me a text saying he didn’t feel I could offer him the relationship he is looking for, but he wants to remain friends because he has fun with me. I agreed, and we’ve gotten together many times since and communicate often.

I am not physically attracted to him, but I sense he is attracted to me, and it makes me uncomfortable. Since we agreed to be friends, he has invited me over for “movie and cuddle night,” put his arm around me, asked to kiss me and booked a hotel room with only one bed and no sofa. It’s like I am his placeholder until he finds a real girlfriend, and he wants to spend time with me only out of boredom and loneliness. I don’t know how to break things off nicely. – Not Interested in the West

Dear Not Interested: I think you have Kevin pegged correctly. Here’s how to distance yourself “nicely.” Tell him you like him very much. But as a platonic friend only. Explain that kissing, cuddling and sharing a bed are things you do with a boyfriend, and it’s time for both of you to move on. Then do it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Woman can’t make the break from her decades-long affair
Dear Abby | Wife of perfect husband cheats without remorse
Dear Abby: Man faces choosing between job and his dream lifestyle
Dear Abby | Kiss shared with a co-worker puts marriage on shakier ground
Dear Abby | Woman finds ways to mend lost dream of motherhood

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News