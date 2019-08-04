Horoscopes | August 5, 2019

Birthdays: Lolo Jones, 37; Jesse Williams, 38; Jonathan Silverman, 53; Maureen McCormick, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what you need to do, and get busy working toward your goal. Personal improvement will help you bypass emotional interference from someone critical or overbearing.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change because it’s the right thing to do. Learn from mistakes, and base what you do and say on how it will affect others.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Truth, honesty and getting along with others will make the difference between a happy home environment and one that is cluttered with misunderstandings. Choose peace and love over chaos.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Concentrate on the changes you can make that will be beneficial to whatever situation you face.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal growth and physical improvements will go hand in hand. Friends and family will help you recognize what’s best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn through experience. Look for the positive, but don’t be fooled by someone’s exaggerated point of view or tempting offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your responsibilities seriously, and tidy up loose ends before you move on to preferred pastimes. A positive attitude will promote success.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you know isn’t in your best interest. Slow down and make calculated choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): High energy, coupled with solid planning, will ensure your success. If someone is inconsistent or unreliable, take care of matters on your own.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting along will be half the battle, and doing what’s right will be the other half. Practice what you preach.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opportunity, and you will find one. A partnership looks inviting, and contracts and agreements can be formulated and put into play.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep an open mind, and use insight and originality to come up with workable solutions to any problem that arises. You don’t have to follow the crowd or someone who is asking for too much.