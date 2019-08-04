Improvement to county roads underway
GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County’s Road Division currently maintains more than 2,000 miles of roads, of which 803 miles are paved. However, because of the recent approval by the Board of Supervisors, more than 30 more miles will receive soil stabilization and/or construction starting in Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
The roads for soil stabilization and/or construction include:
• 5 miles of Shinarump Road from Aztec Road to Laguna Road at the cost of $430,000;
• 2 miles of Bolsa Road from Egar Road to Gilbert Road at the cost of $95,000;
• 2 miles of Eagar Road from Agar Fria Drive to Chinle Drive at the cost of $100,000;
• 1 mile of Tapeats Drive from Egar Road to Guthrie Road at the cost of $60,000;
• 1.2 miles of Bowie Road from Chino Drive to Aqua Fria Drive at a cost of $60,000;
• 1.2 miles from Aqua Fria Drive from Bowie Road to Highway 93 at a cost of $60,000;
• 8 miles of Cottonwood Road from highway 93 west toward the Black Mountains at a cost of $400,000;
• construction of .65 miles of Pierce Ferry Road from Lloyd Street to Ironwood Drive with 3 lanes and sidewalks and a 1-mile multipurpose path on Pierce Ferry Road from Ironwood Drive to Mt. Tipton School at a cost of $928,290 (being paid for through programmed federal funds and requires the county to only pay $52,912 or 5.7%);
• construction of 10 miles of Pierce Ferry Road from Mile Marker 11-21 with centerline and edge line rumble strips at a cost of $346,400 (being paid for through programmed federal funds requiring no cost to the county); and
• construction of 12 miles of Courtwright Road from Dike Road to Golden Shores (CR 1 Terminus) with centerline and edge line rumble strips at a cost of $433,980 (being paid for through programmed federal funds requiring no cost to the county).
Soil stabilization brings roads up to grade, millings are applied and then heavy equipment is rolled on the surface to compact the material
The average cost of soil stabilization is between $60,000 and $80,000 per mile, depending upon how much has to be done to bring the road up to grade. The normal paving of a road with new asphalt, versus soil stabilization, costs about $350,000 per mile.
