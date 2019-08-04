Learn why there’s no need to get lost in the desert

After an early retirement at the age of 48, exploration geologist Louis Vega has devoted two decades serving in Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a volunteer group indispensable to MCSO’s rescue operations.

Vega’s knowledge and understanding of the local area, which he has been exploring since the 1980s, has resulted in the book “Call-Out: True-Life Stories of Search and Rescue From A 20-Year Veteran Who Was Looking For Adventure” and is available for purchase in the gift shop at Mohave Museum of History and Arts , 400 W Beale St., and at H&H Printers, 4666 Stockton Hill Road. You can contact Vega by email at mohave4x4@yahoo.com as well.

Born in Mexico, Vega promises he can speak with an accent if he wants to. His adventures have been chronicled for years by The Daily Miner: in 2016 an ATV flipped backwards on a steep portion of a road, the 2008 tornado 10 miles south of Grand Canyon National Park, and in 2017 when an Illinois woman fell into a deep crack. He was involved in swift water rescues (dirty rescues in chocolate water), flash-flood disasters and wildfires.

“This is mining country with numerous mine shafts and adits,” Vega wrote in his book. “Mohave County has a rich mining history dating to before the arrival of European settlers. Native Americans have mined turquoise from the Mineral Park area near Kingman.”

Now, it is a mecca for “white birds,” recently retired suburban men, who come here to try RV and off-roading, often without training. Other people who need to be rescued are men in their 20s and 30s who arrive in Las Vegas, rent a car and take off into the sunset in search of wilderness and adventure.

“To me it’s unthinkable,” Vega told The Daily Miner. “This passive attitude people have. If you don’t have a right frame of mind, don’t go out.”

Most of the people who need SAR help get into trouble because they don’t think ahead. Not having enough water in the desert is painfully common and completely avoidable, Vega said.

SAR units typically consist of 30 volunteers, most of them male, but Paula, Vega’s wife, was part of the unit, too.

“There’s all type of work that needs to be done,” Vega explained. “She was in the command, took notes, and conducted interviews.”

During his SAR training, Vega learned that “search is an unknown problem in an unknown location, while a rescue is a known problem in a known location.” Not every search leads to a rescue mission. And a search is a managed operation, not a bunch of friends with a 6-pack looking for someone.

It requires advanced map reading and tracking skills, a knowledge of equipment and a deeper understanding of what is going on. Is the missing person mobile and able to respond? Is it a child or someone with a medical condition?

“As a geologist, I know that maps talk, at least to those who listen,” Vega said. He is a great believer in self-reliance as advised by Ralph Waldo Emerson. “How one can get lost when everything around you shows where to go? Every Joshua tree will tell you where the north is.”

