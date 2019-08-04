Licenses and Permits | August. 5, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 26:
Air Quality of Kingman: 2570 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.
AC and Sons: 2047 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.
Liggett Electrical: 3015 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; electrical meter 200 amp.
Mohave Rancho Lumber: Dolan Springs; 1,200 square foot garage, no utilities.
Cortif Enterprises: Lake Havasu City; sing-family residence, garage, block wall.
Ambient Edge: 2000 S. Guthrie Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package unit with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: 2710 E. Calle Cedral, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: 2311 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer split system.
Blue Marlin Electric: 2105 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electrical panel change.
Adam Miller: 7846 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; meter relocation.
Mohave Homes: Golden Valley, gas line.
Konrad’s Construction: 7736 E. Oxbow Court, Kingman; demo pool.
Ambient Edge: 836 S. San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
Terry Watkins: Kingman; gas line and meter repair.
Chet Upshaw: 7703 N. Sierra Vista Road, Lake Havasu City; electrical panel.
The City of Kingman issue the following business licenses for the last week of June:
Pioneer Publishing West: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.
NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.
Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.
Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley, floor installs.
