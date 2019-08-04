OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses and Permits | August. 5, 2019

There were 16 permits taken for the week ending July 26. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

There were 16 permits taken for the week ending July 26. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 4, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 26:

Air Quality of Kingman: 2570 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.

AC and Sons: 2047 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.

Liggett Electrical: 3015 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; electrical meter 200 amp.

Mohave Rancho Lumber: Dolan Springs; 1,200 square foot garage, no utilities.

Cortif Enterprises: Lake Havasu City; sing-family residence, garage, block wall.

Ambient Edge: 2000 S. Guthrie Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package unit with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 2710 E. Calle Cedral, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 2311 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer split system.

Blue Marlin Electric: 2105 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electrical panel change.

Adam Miller: 7846 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; meter relocation.

Mohave Homes: Golden Valley, gas line.

Konrad’s Construction: 7736 E. Oxbow Court, Kingman; demo pool.

Ambient Edge: 836 S. San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

Terry Watkins: Kingman; gas line and meter repair.

Chet Upshaw: 7703 N. Sierra Vista Road, Lake Havasu City; electrical panel.

The City of Kingman issue the following business licenses for the last week of June:

Pioneer Publishing West: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.

NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.

Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.

Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley, floor installs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | July 29, 2019
Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019
Licenses and Permits | August 13, 2018
License and Permits | June 10, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News