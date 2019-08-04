Licenses and Permits | August. 5, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 26:

Air Quality of Kingman: 2570 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.

AC and Sons: 2047 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace HVAC.

Liggett Electrical: 3015 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; electrical meter 200 amp.

Mohave Rancho Lumber: Dolan Springs; 1,200 square foot garage, no utilities.

Cortif Enterprises: Lake Havasu City; sing-family residence, garage, block wall.

Ambient Edge: 2000 S. Guthrie Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package unit with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 2710 E. Calle Cedral, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 2311 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer split system.

Blue Marlin Electric: 2105 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electrical panel change.

Adam Miller: 7846 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; meter relocation.

Mohave Homes: Golden Valley, gas line.

Konrad’s Construction: 7736 E. Oxbow Court, Kingman; demo pool.

Ambient Edge: 836 S. San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

Terry Watkins: Kingman; gas line and meter repair.

Chet Upshaw: 7703 N. Sierra Vista Road, Lake Havasu City; electrical panel.

The City of Kingman issue the following business licenses for the last week of June:

Pioneer Publishing West: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.

NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.

Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.

Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley, floor installs.