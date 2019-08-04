OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Dolores J. Angell

Dolores J. Angell

Dolores J. Angell

Originally Published: August 4, 2019 3:19 p.m.

Dolores J. Angell, age 83, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away at home at 6:50 pm on Saturday July 27, 2019, from heart failure, in Kingman, Arizona, where she resided for 40 years.

Dolores enjoyed playing the game of golf with her husband for many years. They traveled together across the country playing on numerous golf courses. She was proud of her hole-in-one on Kingman's Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course where the Mayor of Kingman witnessed her shot. Dolores was an avid BINGO player in the Kingman community and enjoyed playing daily with her husband, up to his death on Sept. 25, 2018.

Dolores Angell was born Aug. 26, 1935 in Quincy, Illinois. She is survived by one daughter; Kim Carlsen and her husband, Rod, son; Billy G. Angell, sister; Donna VonderHaar; brother-in-law; Marvin Canterbury, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dolores's death was preceded by her husband of 63 years; Billy E. Angell, her parents; Robert and Pearl Richmiller of Quincy, Illinois, sister; Dorothy Canterbury, and brother-in-law; Robert VonderHaar.

Due to her wishes there are no funeral services.

The family would like to thank Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services of Kingman, Arizona for their compassion and assistance with the passing of our family members.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Billy E. Angell "Bill"
Obituary | Dolores Bernice Lowman
Obituary: Dolores M. Hunt
Obituary | Phyllis Marie Simpson
Obituary | Constance H. Parkerson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News