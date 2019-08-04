Obituary | Dolores J. Angell
Dolores J. Angell, age 83, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away at home at 6:50 pm on Saturday July 27, 2019, from heart failure, in Kingman, Arizona, where she resided for 40 years.
Dolores enjoyed playing the game of golf with her husband for many years. They traveled together across the country playing on numerous golf courses. She was proud of her hole-in-one on Kingman's Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course where the Mayor of Kingman witnessed her shot. Dolores was an avid BINGO player in the Kingman community and enjoyed playing daily with her husband, up to his death on Sept. 25, 2018.
Dolores Angell was born Aug. 26, 1935 in Quincy, Illinois. She is survived by one daughter; Kim Carlsen and her husband, Rod, son; Billy G. Angell, sister; Donna VonderHaar; brother-in-law; Marvin Canterbury, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dolores's death was preceded by her husband of 63 years; Billy E. Angell, her parents; Robert and Pearl Richmiller of Quincy, Illinois, sister; Dorothy Canterbury, and brother-in-law; Robert VonderHaar.
Due to her wishes there are no funeral services.
The family would like to thank Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services of Kingman, Arizona for their compassion and assistance with the passing of our family members.
