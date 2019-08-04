Republican leaders host GOP picnic in Hualapais

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County residents had an opportunity Saturday morning to meet their elected officials, including the county’s trio of state lawmakers and one U.S. congressman. And one year prior to the 2020 elections, Republicans are seeking as much support as they can get.

The Mohave County Republican Party hosted its 75th Annual GOP Picnic Saturday at Hualapai Mountain Park, in Kingman. There, GOP officials mingled with constituents, talked about their concerns and shared their hopes for the next election cycle. According to State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, of Lake Havasu City, it was a chance for lawmakers to address concerns of their own as well.

“People tend to underestimate the silent majority,” Borrelli said Saturday. “People are fed up with the hypocrisy and lies being spread through the media. We’ve created a thriving economy, unemployment is down and we’ve paid off debt that previous legislators let go unchecked. We’ve managed HURF-sweeps and we’ve provided more to education … and (the media’s) rhetoric doesn’t match.”

According to Borrelli, he and Mohave County state legislators Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb have worked as a team since 2018 to protect their district’s water, control budget cuts and provide what he says is the most rural-friendly budget the legislature has ever produced.

Biasiucci says their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“We had a phenomenal turnout,” Biasiucci said. “This is probably one of my favorite events. Anyone can come here and talk to any elected official in our county, and there are a lot of places where people don’t get that opportunity.”

According to Biasiucci, more Mohave County residents appear to be supporting the GOP last year as awareness increases in advance of the 2020 campaign season.

“The number-one topic people talked to us about was that we should continue to fight for their freedoms and stick to the republican platform of less government and lower taxes. They mainly thanked us for achieving that last session. Republicans are starting to see how important the next election is going to be, and it’s boosting numbers and participation.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar returned to Arizona from Washington D.C. little more than a week ago, and made it a point to stop by the GOP picnic in his home district during his tour of the state.

“It’s up in the mountains, it’s nice and cool … everyone here has come with ideas and a smile. They seek me and their elected officials out, and share those ideas. That’s the American way.”

According to Gosar, his constituents fear a shift in American politics toward the left. They’re weary of political discourse weaponized against their elected officials, primarily President Trump, Gosar said.

“They want to get America back to being a land of equal opportunity,” Gosar said. “It’s not always ‘equal outcome,’ but an equal opportunity for everyone to succeed.”