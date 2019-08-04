Tee off at the cathedral: House of worship adds mini-golf
LONDON – Putts are joining prayers at Britain’s Rochester Cathedral, where a mini-golf course has been installed inside the medieval house of worship.
The course runs along the central nave and features nine holes designed like bridges. It’s intended to teach young people about engineering and also has spiritual overtones.
Rev. Rachel Phillips, the cathedral’s Canon for Mission and Growth, said it’s hoped “visitors will reflect on the bridges that need to be built in their own lives and in our world today.”
The course is open throughout August, though not when services are held.
Not everyone is thrilled with the addition to the cathedral 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of London, parts of which are almost 1,000 years old.
In Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph, religious commentator Tim Stanley called the golf course “an act of desecration” that was “making Christianity look ridiculous.”
Anglican priest Giles Fraser tweeted that “what people want from the church is the sort of moral and spiritual seriousness they can’t get elsewhere. Not this.”
But the cathedral’s Canon Matthew Rushton said the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, had told clergy that “if you don’t know how to have fun in cathedrals then you’re not doing your job properly.”
Rochester is not the only British cathedral to experiment with unorthodox attractions. Norwich Cathedral in eastern England is setting up a helter-skelter fairground ride to help visitors “see themselves, the building and God differently.”
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- ADOT MVD urges Arizonans not to delay in getting the Travel ID
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*