Column | Boquillas Ranch now open for scouting with permit

The Big Boquillas Ranch, the largest privately owned ranch in Unit 10, is now open for scouting and prairie dog hunters who have permits.

According to information on the ranch’s website (https://huntbigboranch.com/) sportsmen who have permits for big game hunts and prairie dog hunts were allowed to be on the ranch starting Friday, Aug. 2.

The ranch announced that the following fee schedule is in effect for 2019 and ranch permits can be purchased online. Note that recreational users must pay these recreational impact fees for each hunt: all antlered elk, $110, antlerless elk, $50, antelope, $110, deer $80, bighorn sheep, $80, guide permit, $500, prairie dog, $20 per day (Aubrey Valley only), juniors elk/deer, $1, hunter assistants for all hunts except antlerless elk, $80, hunter assistants for antlerless elk, $50.

There are some exceptions to the rules that require individuals to obtain permits. Those include disabled veteran hunters, youth hunters ages 17 years old and younger at the time of entry, and one mentor who assists the youth hunter at the time of their hunt.

Junior hunters who are participating in a department sanctioned juniors-only big-game hunt and all others assisting with that hunt during the hunt dates are exempt.

Youth, ages 15 years old and under, who are assisting or accompanying a person hunting prairie dogs or who possesses a big-game permit for a hunt area that includes the subject property (Boquillas Ranch) are exempt.

One complimentary hunter assist permit is also available for each antlerless elk hunter permit that is purchased.

Other exemptions are those recreational users for whom the lessee and department agree to waive access fees. However, individuals exempted from paying the Recreational Impact Fee must contact the lessee’s hunt manager (Lee Murphy) to obtain a no-cost Ranch Access Permit.

The ranch has a list of rules that hunters are required to follow. Failure to do so may result in an access permit being permanently revoked. Sportsmen are also required to carry a copy of their permit in their vehicles.

Boquillas Ranch Rules • Hunters must sign in and sign at access points on the ranch. • Aerial scouting is prohibited • Trail cameras and the use of them are prohibited • The construction or use of blinds is prohibited • No hunting within 100 yards of a water source. • No off-road vehicles, including ATVs, UTVs are allowed on the ranch. Exception is those sportsmen with an AZGFD issued CHAMP permit. • No horses, mules or donkeys are allowed on the ranch. • Off-road motorized big-game retrieval is authorized for the retrieval of elk only on the Boquillas Ranch. Sportsmen are allowed just one trip in and out with a single vehicle. Off-road retrieval is not allowed during muddy conditions. • The placing and/or use of any edible substances, including salt, is prohibited. • Gates must be left in the same condition as they are found. • Walk-in only areas may be designated. • Cattle have the right of way at all times. • Spotlighting is prohibited at all times. • Discharge of firearms within a 1 mile radius of Pica Camp is prohibited. • No camping or extended parking within one-quarter mile of a water source. • All hunters, hunter assistants, guides and outfitters, will in no way interfere with other hunters during a hunt.

I should note that I have asked Mr. Jim DeVos of the Arizona Game and Fish Department how much money is derived annually from the ranch’s access fee program, but I have not heard back from him.

I should add that the Arizona Game and Fish Department has agreed to allow the ranch to have these rules in place as part of the Cooperative Stewardship Agreement.

Some of these rules, in my opinion, are draconian in nature, but the Boquillas Ranch encompasses about 729,000 acres of land of which only 238,000 acres are state trust lands. So about 491,000 acres are private property and owned by the Navajo Nation. As a sportsman, I support a private property owner being able to do what they like on their property.

However, in Arizona the wildlife is owned by the state, so that is where access and hunting gets convoluted. AZGFD pays annually to the Cholla Land and Cattle Company, which is the lessee of the Boquillas Ranch, $100,000 of sportsmen generated money “for use as a cost share with the Nation and Lessee on mutually beneficial projects to provide water for wildlife and cattle.”

The bottom line is these are the rules for this year and if you want to hunt any of the species they have on the Boquillas Ranch, then pay your fees and follow the rules.