Elk-turkey permits left over on a first-come, first-serve basis lots of youth javelina tags, too

There are tags remaining for youth-only javelina hunts. (DAVID and PEGGY BALLARD/Courtesy file photo)

There are tags remaining for youth-only javelina hunts. (DAVID and PEGGY BALLARD/Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you want to go turkey hunting this fall, Arizona Game and Fish Department is still offering over the counter first-come, first-serve fall turkey tags.

There were 317 fall turkey tags available as of Aug. 1, according to AZGFD for the north Kaibab, Unit 12A, hunt number 4511. In addition, there are a lot of youth fall javelina tags available, some of which are in Mohave County.

Unit 10 (hunt number 5501) has 29 permits, while hunt number 5502 (Unit 16A-Hualapai Mountains) still has four tags available.

Unit 18B (hunt number 5504) has 18 tags still available, while Unit 20B (hunt number 5505) has 19 tags available.

Other units with youth tags include unit 33 (hunt number 5507), and units 37A and 37B, which have 18 tags still available. Several multi-unit javelina hunts are available for youth. Hunt numbers 5508 and 5509 have 46 tags between them available. To get one of these tags, you need only go to the Region 3 office on Stockton Hill Road with a valid Arizona hunting license and you’re in. Resident turkey tags are $38. Youth javelina tags are $28. Youth who are between 10-17 years old can purchase a combination hunting and fishing license for just $5.

