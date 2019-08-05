OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
FDA investigating contaminated pig ear pet treats

Along with the Lennox recall, Pet Supplies Plus has announced a recall of all bulk pig ears from stores across the country, including those in Arizona. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Along with the Lennox recall, Pet Supplies Plus has announced a recall of all bulk pig ears from stores across the country, including those in Arizona. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dogs may love them, but according to an investigation being conducted by multiple federal agencies, pig ear pet treats could be leading to cases of salmonellosis in humans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that as of July 31, 2019 there have been 127 cases of human infection potentially resulting from exposure to such treats.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, while salmonellosis is the illness derived from it. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Initial tests revealed that many of the people who became ill came into contact with pig ear pet treats distributed by Lennox Intl Inc., which reportedly gets its supply from Argentina and Brazil. However, treats not from those countries could also be contaminated due to bulk bins, packaging and other factors.

“FDA is working with Lennox and other firms to identify the source of the pig ear treats, how they became contaminated, and where they were distributed,” the administration wrote in a press release. “On July 26, Lennox notified the public about a recall. On July 30, the firm expanded that recall and issued an additional public notification. The FDA and CDC have identified 43 human illnesses in this Salmonella outbreak linked to Lennox product that were first isolated in November 2018.”

Along with the Lennox recall, Pet Supplies Plus has announced a recall of all bulk pig ears from stores across the country, including those in Arizona.

“The FDA is issuing this alert because contaminated pig ear pet treats represent a serious threat to human and animal health and are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because they contain Salmonella,” wrote the FDA. “FDA is also making consumers aware of the issue so they can choose whether to remove pig ear treats from their homes or take steps to potentially prevent Salmonella infection.”

It’s recommended that people avoid purchasing or feeding to animals any pig ear pet treats for the time being. For those who already have them in the home, the FDA recommends throwing them away in a secure container that cannot be accessed by animals.

If one believes they have a salmonella infection, they should contact their health care provider.

Information provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

