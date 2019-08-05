OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit

The findings from a recent validation process saw Glass Doctor of Kingman pass as compliant in regards to an on-site safety audit. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Glass Doctor of Kingman has received a thumbs up from the Auto Glass Safety Council having recently undergone a third-party validation process required for registered members of the council.

The findings from the validation process saw Glass Doctor of Kingman pass as compliant in regards to an on-site safety audit. AGSC is a nonprofit organization working to ensure the safe repair and replacement of auto glass. An accredited American National Standards Institute standards development organization, AGSC develops and maintains the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard.

Member companies undergo periodic third-party inspections of the company, personnel and procedures. Compliance means safety standards are being observed.

“AGSC Registered Member Companies do not just say that they follow the AGRSS™ Standard,” wrote AGSC president Debra Levy in a press release. “They prove it by participating in the third-party validation review process. We salute Glass Doctor of Kingman and its fellow registered member companies for proving their commitment to the safety of their customers through this rigorous process.”

Information provided by the Auto Glass Safety Council

