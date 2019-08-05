Gosar unhappy about copper mining project being put on hold
KINGMAN – A U.S. District judge’s decision issued July 31 blocked construction of Rosemont Mine south of Tucson, which would be the third largest copper mine in Arizona.
While environmental groups and local tribes celebrated a victory, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, was disappointed.
“The Rosemont Mine would be the third largest copper mine in the United States, an industry critical to Arizona’s economy,” he said. “This ruling, from an Obama-appointed judge, undermines the scientifically-based decision made by the forest service at the behest of radical environmentalists.”
“We’re thrilled,” Gayle Hartmann of the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas told the Arizona Republic. “This exceeded our expectations, and I feel like the judge saw and understood the issue and did what was right.”
The company behind the $1.9 billion project, Hudbay Minerals Inc. from Toronto, is planning to appeal this decision, and Gosar said he looks forward to the appeal.
Lawsuits brought by environmentalists and tribes that are against the project, which led to the Judge James Soto’s last week ruling, argued that only public lands directly above valuable mineral deposits are covered by the federal 1872 mining law’s definition of mining rights.
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*