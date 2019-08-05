OFFERS
Gosar unhappy about copper mining project being put on hold

A U.S. District judge's decision issued July 31 blocked construction of Rosemont Mine south of Tuscon, which would be the third largest copper mine in Arizona. (Photo by Rob Scott/Cronkite News)

A U.S. District judge's decision issued July 31 blocked construction of Rosemont Mine south of Tuscon, which would be the third largest copper mine in Arizona. (Photo by Rob Scott/Cronkite News)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – A U.S. District judge’s decision issued July 31 blocked construction of Rosemont Mine south of Tucson, which would be the third largest copper mine in Arizona.

While environmental groups and local tribes celebrated a victory, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, was disappointed.

“The Rosemont Mine would be the third largest copper mine in the United States, an industry critical to Arizona’s economy,” he said. “This ruling, from an Obama-appointed judge, undermines the scientifically-based decision made by the forest service at the behest of radical environmentalists.”

“We’re thrilled,” Gayle Hartmann of the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas told the Arizona Republic. “This exceeded our expectations, and I feel like the judge saw and understood the issue and did what was right.”

The company behind the $1.9 billion project, Hudbay Minerals Inc. from Toronto, is planning to appeal this decision, and Gosar said he looks forward to the appeal.

Lawsuits brought by environmentalists and tribes that are against the project, which led to the Judge James Soto’s last week ruling, argued that only public lands directly above valuable mineral deposits are covered by the federal 1872 mining law’s definition of mining rights.

Rosemont Copper

