Horoscopes | August 6, 2019

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Vera Farmiga, 46; Geri Halliwell, 47; M. Night Shyamalan, 49; Michelle Yeoh, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put the past behind you, and move in a direction that is filled with learning and doing things that enhance your life. Participation will help ease whatever stress you are dealing with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Explore your options, say what’s on your mind and do what’s necessary to eliminate whatever is causing stress in your life. An unexpected emotional incident will push you to make a hasty decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Taking action will be liberating and help you eliminate emotional stress that is stopping you from enjoying your personal life. A change at home will improve your situation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Address issues that have been bothering you. Sometimes letting go is the gateway to peace and new beginnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love who you are, and do what you do best. Concentrate on making the most of whatever situation you find yourself in, and you’ll achieve your expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of pressing matters that concern your personal assets, possessions or health. Incorporate positive changes into your daily routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There will be a fine line between being helpful and being taken for granted. Do what you can for others, but take care of your needs first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Avoid taking anyone or anything for granted. Use intelligence, knowledge and experience to reach your objective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Promote what you want to do, not what someone is trying to pressure you into. Celebrate your success with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change may not be what you expect, but it will end up being in your best interest. Keep your money separate and your possessions and important papers in a safe place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Offer an alternative point of view, but don’t support someone with a plan that you know is a bad idea. Concentrate on your own issues, not trying to help someone who isn’t willing to listen to good advice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in something you believe in, and you will make a difference. A financial deal or contract, or reconnecting with someone you’ve enjoyed working with in the past will bring about a favorable change to the way you handle money.

