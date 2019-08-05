Obituary | Raymond Jeffrey Yazel

It is with deep sadness and grief that we must announce that our son, Raymond Jeffrey Yazel, has passed away.

Raymond’s journey with us ended suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born Sept. 9, 1989 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Jeff and Cindie Yazel. He was the oldest of their three boys.

Ray had worked at Bashas’ since he was 16 years old. There he was loved and will be missed by so many. He was a kind and gentle young man with an old soul who loved art, nature, music and skateboarding.

Raymond is survived by his parents, brother; Mason (Jessica), nephews; Kegan, Jaxon, and Carter, grandparents; Grace and Vernon Fass, aunts; Wendie (Tom) Troupe, Brendie Harrison, Denise (Lee) McElwee, Sharon (Wesley) Simmons, uncles; Jeremy (Crystal) Fass and Jarmin Fass, cousins; Natalie, Jeffrey, Lindsey, Kara, Brandi, Sloan, Fiona, Ariana and Dylan. He is also survived by his Bashas’ family, many lifelong friends and his beloved pets.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Lois Yazel, great-grandfather; George Fass, cousin; Jasper Simmons, uncle; Jim Fass, and his youngest brother; Scott Kegan Yazel.

Services will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.

