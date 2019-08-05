President, Gov. Ducey order flags to half-staff to honor Texas, Ohio shooting victims
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 9:32 a.m.
PHOENIX – In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8, in honor of the victims from the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration.
