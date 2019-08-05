Rants and Raves | August 6, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up: Wow, someone in Kingman is paying attention! Good article and ALL TRUE. Borrelli and Gosar don’t work for us – they work for the party and Trump – and their “generous donors” – and we keep electing them. Wake UP!
Shooting – a town known for garlic grapples with grief: This story shows a glimpse of how easily radicalized a young person can be by hate groups, and how easy it is to purchase a gun and destroy innocent lives. No thought and prayers, please. Time for common sense solutions!
Don’t like it leave: Really? Wow, such unashamed ugliness. This IS the USA, where we have the right to dissenting opinions. ALL OF US. And if you don’t like the Rule of Law and the Constitution, I am sure Russia might suit you well.
