Search and Rescue, DPS locate heat-exhausted 27-year-old male

KINGMAN – Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated to locate and assist a 27-year-old male who needed medical help.

He was out prospecting with two male friends, a 38-year-old and a 31-year-old, in a remote area several miles off Alamo Road and south of Signal that was not accessible without a four-wheel drive vehicle. While one friend went to go get some supplies, he and his other friend were traveling in a Jeep that had broken down.

They began to make their way to a second vehicle, a Nissan Versa they left parked at Alamo Road. After hiking several miles, the 27-year-old male began to have signs of heat exhaustion. He sat in some shade with some water while his other friend continued his way to Alamo Road and met up with the friend who went to get supplies.

Once at the road, his friends traveled north until they could make a phone call for help. Search and Rescue responded to the area, along with the Department of Public Safety Helicopter Ranger from Flagstaff. As searchers arrived in the area, they located the two friends in the Nissan Versa. In the meantime, the DPS ranger helicopter located the 27-year-old male walking along Alamo Road and landed. He was found dehydrated and was given some water. Search teams met him and transported him back to the command post.

