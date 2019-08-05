OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Winners announced for the 2019 Arizona Big Game Super drawing

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Winners of the 14th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle were announced at Arizona Game and Fish Department headquarters in Phoenix.

The prizes included a total of 10 Special Big Game Tags, one for each of the state’s big game species – bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, bison, turkey, bear, javelina and mountain lion. The permit-tags were awarded by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Tickets ranged from $5 to $25, depending on the species. A New Mexico elk hunt and Swarovski optics package also were offered in a drawing.

In the 14-year history of the drawing, more than $7 million has been raised for wildlife and wildlife management in Arizona. This year’s event generated $669,065.

The 2019 winners:

Bighorn sheep: Joe Schoendorf III, Grafton, Wisconsin;

Black bear: Kay Davidson, Mesa;

Bison: Mike Mancuso, Mesa;

Elk: Mark Stricker, Gering, Nebraska;

Javelina: Ed Shippen, Yuma;

Mountain lion: Noel Bornmann, Spring Branch, Texas;

Mule deer: Cliff Findlay, Henderson, Nevada;

Pronghorn: Sean Donovan, Half Moon Bay, California;

Turkey: Shane Gregory, Scottsdale;

White-tailed deer: Daryl Hall, Gilbert;

New Mexico elk hunt: Aleigha Farmer, Shamrock, Texas;

Swarovski optics package: Harold McPherson, Healdsburg, California.

The drawing is conducted by a nonprofit entity to raise money for wildlife conservation efforts. A volunteer board of directors, comprised of representatives from sponsoring organizations, oversees the operation of the drawing.

Every dollar raised for each species through the drawing is returned to the department and managed by the Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee (AHPC) for that particular species. With input from local habitat partners across the state and sponsoring organizations involved in the fundraising, project priorities are determined that will provide the most benefit to each species.

For more information, visit http://arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com. Every dollar raised for each species through the drawing is returned to the department and managed by the Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee (AHPC) for that particular species. With input from local habitat partners across the state and sponsoring organizations involved in the fundraising, project priorities are determined that will provide the most benefit to each species.

For more information, visit http://arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

$692,000 for wildlife raised through Arizona Super Raffle
Tag raffle aids Arizona wildlife
Sportsmen raise more than $540,000 for conservation
Outdoor Briefs | Arizona Game and Fish news
The secret to drawing a deer tag every year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News