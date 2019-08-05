Winners announced for the 2019 Arizona Big Game Super drawing

Winners of the 14th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle were announced at Arizona Game and Fish Department headquarters in Phoenix.

The prizes included a total of 10 Special Big Game Tags, one for each of the state’s big game species – bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, bison, turkey, bear, javelina and mountain lion. The permit-tags were awarded by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Tickets ranged from $5 to $25, depending on the species. A New Mexico elk hunt and Swarovski optics package also were offered in a drawing.

In the 14-year history of the drawing, more than $7 million has been raised for wildlife and wildlife management in Arizona. This year’s event generated $669,065.

The 2019 winners:

Bighorn sheep: Joe Schoendorf III, Grafton, Wisconsin;

Black bear: Kay Davidson, Mesa;

Bison: Mike Mancuso, Mesa;

Elk: Mark Stricker, Gering, Nebraska;

Javelina: Ed Shippen, Yuma;

Mountain lion: Noel Bornmann, Spring Branch, Texas;

Mule deer: Cliff Findlay, Henderson, Nevada;

Pronghorn: Sean Donovan, Half Moon Bay, California;



Turkey: Shane Gregory, Scottsdale;

White-tailed deer: Daryl Hall, Gilbert;

New Mexico elk hunt: Aleigha Farmer, Shamrock, Texas;

Swarovski optics package: Harold McPherson, Healdsburg, California.



The drawing is conducted by a nonprofit entity to raise money for wildlife conservation efforts. A volunteer board of directors, comprised of representatives from sponsoring organizations, oversees the operation of the drawing.

Every dollar raised for each species through the drawing is returned to the department and managed by the Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee (AHPC) for that particular species. With input from local habitat partners across the state and sponsoring organizations involved in the fundraising, project priorities are determined that will provide the most benefit to each species.

