Adult Jam Band seeks musicians
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 7:28 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Adult Jam Band is requesting more musicians come join them for their weekly sessions.
The band gathers at noon on Thursdays at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.
Anyone 21 years old and older are welcome to join. Call 928-757-2778 for more information.
Information from Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
