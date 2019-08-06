Big Dog Adoption Event slated for Saturday at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter is overcrowded to the point of needing to clear space, and to that end, will hold a Big Dog Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

Large dogs like Labrador, shepherd and boxer mixes – more than 30 pounds and 1 year old or older – will be available for adoption for $30. Cats and kittens will be at the event, too, and can be adopted for $25.

Kiddie pools will be brought in so the animals can splash and play with kids, and there will be Pepsi products, water and Little Debbie snack cakes for sale with proceeds going to the shelter. There will also be animal-related drawing items.

“We’re overcrowded, we just need to get the shelter cleared out,” said volunteer Lynn Kannianen. “And it’s a fun way for them to interact with the dogs out of the shelter environment.”

Each animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with a free veterinarian visit.