Monsoon Madness set for Aug. 24

KINGMAN – Grab your running shoes and help raise money for the Kingman and Lee Williams high school cross country programs during the third annual Monsoon Madness.

The race is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St.

Age divisions range from 14 and under all the way to 60 and over.

The fee is $25 or $15 for students prior to Aug. 16. The price increases to $30 on Aug. 16 and will be $35 on race day.

Runners can register at active.com or at KHS or Lee Williams High School.

Participants can pick up their race packet Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lee Williams High School auditorium.

For more information, contact Anne Bathauer at 928-692-6450 or Joan Abraham at 928-718-6000 Ext. 5151.

Register for city volleyball leagues

KINGMAN – Time is running out to sign up for the city’s adult volleyball leagues. Action kicks off in September, but space is limited.

Contact the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919 to register your team.