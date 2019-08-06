Community View | ‘Freethinkers’ are only tolerant with those who agree with them

A recent Miner article described a meeting of some local residents as the “Kingman Freethinkers.” Their primary focus are ideas about keeping people’s religious values out of the “public space, or public policy.” Rather they “recommend shaping policy based exclusively on logic, science and empirical evidence.”

Interesting! In one sentence they condemn anyone with Christian values as being illogical, unscientific and lacking “empirical evidence” to formulate their values. Claiming to be freethinkers while excluding from the discussion anyone with Christian values, seems to be irrational as well as intolerant. They should question their own assumptions, since they claim to “question everything.” I certainly do.

They state our Founding Fathers believed in the “separation of the church and the state.” Nothing could be further from the truth. There’s ample evidence to the contrary. First, the Declaration of Independence declares that the first two “self-evident” truths state that “all men are created equal” and “are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. It’s clear that Jefferson and others believe we are created and our rights as human beings come from this Creator.

If the “Freethinkers” want us to believe the Founders were simply acquiescing to the religious superstitions and dogma of that era, they’re wrong. At that time was the original progressive movement, called the “Age of Enlightenment,” where denying the existence of God was front and center. That movement resulted in the French Revolution in July 1787, just 11 years after our own. The centerpiece of that revolution was the “Declaration of the Rights of Man,” which unequivocally stated that “rights” of man come from the government. Our Founders deliberately rejected that ideology.

By contrast, intolerant leaders of the French Revolution invented the guillotine, used to kill, more quickly, anyone who did not ascribe to their ideals. That revolution devolved into anarchy, giving rise to a dictator; by the name of Napoleon Bonaparte. So much for their “enlightened” thinking.

Further, Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut was designed to relieve their concerns about government interference in THEIR practice of religion. He said that the “wall of separation” should keep the government, specifically the federal government, from interfering in their practice of religion. By contrast, many European monarchies established state religions and prevented people from practicing their own beliefs. The goal of that “wall” was not to keep religion out of the public discourse, rather keep the federal government from interference in state’s religious practices. An honest review of the record confirms this.

Even more significant are the statements of our Founders regarding Christianity. First, from the Library of Congress comes this official statement: “The country’s first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, were firm believers in the importance of religion for republican government.” Further, John Adams and John Hancock stated on April 18, 1775 (the eve of the Battle on Lexington Greens, the church yard): “We recognize no sovereign but God, and no king but Jesus!” (Emphasis added)

As, President Adams said on Oct. 11, 1798: ““We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passion unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” There are many more quotes from our Founders, there’s just not enough space.

The group’s guest speaker was Tory Roberg, head of Secular Coalition for Arizona, a group that wants to make sure that “Christian nationalism stays out of public policy.” What? Christianity and nationalism (America’s founding values) should stay out of the public policy, according to Ms. Roberg. Not much of a free thinker and very intolerant, wouldn’t you say? Like the leaders of the French Revolution, she has no tolerance for religious values being expressed in the public square.

I’m not that bothered by the article, nor about people who don’t subscribe to my beliefs: God gives us freedom to choose. However, it appears these “freethinkers” believe our values as Christians can’t be allowed in the public square. Interestingly, one of the core tenets of communism rejects religion. Karl Marx said as much in the Communist Manifesto, where he states one of their goals is to “abolish eternal truths, religion, and morality.” Like the leaders of the French Revolution, religion, specifically Christianity, is considered dangerous to the so-called enlightened mind.

The French Revolution resulted in 30,000 deaths by guillotine, which pales by comparison to the horrors of communism/socialism, where over 100 million people were slaughtered last century by “freethinkers” who sought to abolish Christianity. God help us if they ever seize control of our government.