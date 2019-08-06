OFFERS
Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral

Brycen Coburn (Courtesy)

Brycen Coburn (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – A local family is asking for the help of the community to raise money for funeral expenses for their son.

According to a GoFundMe page, Brycen Coburn, 18, was killed Saturday, Aug. 3 in Lake Mead near South Cove in a boating accident. The family is hoping to raise $6,000 to transport his body, and pay for the funeral and cremation.

Coburn was in his senior year of high school and part of the varsity football team at Kingman High School, according to his sister, Jaden Coburn. She said he will be remembered fondly.

“Brycen was kind and caring and he had the biggest heart. He would always do anything and everything to protect the people he loved and cared for. You could tell him anything and he would never tell another soul,” Jaden said.

So far the family has raised close to half the goal. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2YrqO3f.

