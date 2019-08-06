Horoscopes | August 7, 2019

Birthdays: Mike Trout, 28; Charlize Theron, 44; David Duchovny, 59; Wayne Knight, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can. Do your thing well, and let your actions speak for you.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll experience difficulty if you take on something that is beyond your physical capability. Prepare and plan carefully.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home, family and essential relationships should be your focus. Open up discussions that will lead to a better environment and encourage you to spend more time with the people who appreciate what you have to offer.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something that excites you. A change in the way you approach concerns will lead to an exciting pastime.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop and think before you take action. Time is on your side, so slow down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visiting an old friend or relative will give insight to a situation you face at home. Don’t share details or secrets, but listen to the advice offered based on the experience your confidant has been through in the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you help others will be a reflection of who you are and what you think. The people you encounter while participating in a group event or venture will tempt you to make an emotional decision that can affect your personal finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you take action without getting all the facts, you will make a mistake. Search for the truth, and use intelligence and intuition to guide you down the right path. Input from someone you respect is encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your own thing, live within your means and take care of matters personally. Change only what’s necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get involved in a joint venture with someone who doesn’t have a track record. Speak from the heart, offer suggestions and do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opening, a sign or a way to use your skills to improve your life, your relationships and your reputation. An opportunity looks promising, but research facts and figures before you make a commitment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can wheel and deal as long as you offer only what you know you can deliver. Be precise, prepared and ready to back your plans with substance.