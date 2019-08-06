OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 07
Kingman breaks record temperature, rain is expected the next few days

It was a hot Monday with Kingman reaching 107 degrees, breaking the record high for 1986 and 1998 of 105 degrees. (National Weather Service graphic)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Clouds were in the area Tuesday bringing lower temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the next few days will cool down with a high temperature of about 90 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

KINGMAN – Monday was a record-breaking day for Kingman when the temperature outside reached 107 degrees, which broke the previous record high of 105 degrees set in 1986 and 1998.

The next few days it will start to cool down with highs near 90 degrees and a low of about 67 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 7. With the cooling temperatures comes a chance of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Wednesday evening there is a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Thursday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Monsoon season usually brings heavy rain to northern Arizona. Safety officials remind motorists to turn around, and don’t drown due to flooded roads. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, most motorists can lose control of their vehicle in as little as six inches of moving water. Vehicles can be swept away by 18-24 inches of water.

Although the heat won’t be in the high 100s, it’s still an issue, especially for vulnerable populations. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in shaded areas, limit outdoor activities, and don’t leave children or pets in vehicles.

