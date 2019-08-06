OFFERS
Kingman Modelers hosts educational, hands-on event for kids

Kids will have the chance to engage in hands-on model aircraft activities, such as flying with supervision, at the upcoming National Aviation Day Fun for Kids event. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Modelers)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Modelers is hosting an educational National Aviation Day Fun for Kids event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, that will provide an opportunity for education and hands-on experience with model aircraft.

“We’re going to bring the in the kids and we’re going to have displays of model airplanes so they can see them,” explained Victoria Clark. “We’re going to do flight demonstrations where people are going to do tricks in the sky with their model planes for the kids, and we’re going to teach them about aviation.”

Clark said the goal is to inspire children in an effort to get them interested in aviation.

photo

According to its website, the Kingman Modelers airfield is located just south of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Modelers)

“It’s focused around the kids,” Clark said. “Kids don’t get to do much around here, so our focus is our kids because they are our future for aviation.”

The first 100 kids who register at the event will receive a foam glider they will get to keep. There will also be a drawing to win a model airplane that can be built by the winner.

“That’s free,” Clark said. “Every kid that comes gets a ticket for the drawing.”

Kids will even have the chance to engage in hands-on model aircraft activities, such as flying with supervision. Drone and glider demonstrations and educational presentations are slated for the event, too. The Experimental Aircraft Association will be on hand educating attendees as well.

According to its website, the Kingman Modelers airfield is located just south of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. To get there, head to the park and take a right at the first stop sign onto Industrial Boulevard after driving through the underpass. Drive approximately two miles until arriving at a large wash after which the paved road becomes dirt. Choose the middle road at a three-way intersection and follow a sign that marks the field further down the road.

