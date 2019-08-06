OFFERS
Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host chamber CEO Becky Fawson

Becky Fawson (right), is pictured with Robin Gordon. Fawson is the CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Route 66 Rotary Club. She will speak about both organizations at a Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting. (Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Becky Fawson, CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker at the Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting at noon Thursday, Aug. 8 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Fawson doubles as the immediate past president of the Route 66 Rotary Club. She will be speaking on upcoming events to be held by both organizations.

There is no fee for admission and no reservations are required. Food options will include lunch from the menu or the special. Questions can be directed to Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510, Roger Peterson at 602-330-9775 or via email at mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club

News