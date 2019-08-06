Rants and Raves | August 7, 2019

Something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Family separations: All I can say to this writer is I pity them. For their heartless blindness, for the hate inside them that they cannot even see. This is not what we are as a people and a nation.

Opioid distribution route through Kingman: We’ve gotten away from God. Parents need to get their kids in church. Not surprised about seniors’ treatment; doctors unavailable for months – easier to just drug them than actually treat their malady. Could just be a vitamin deficiency.