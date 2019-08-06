The world’s biggest solar power data center launched outside of Kingman
KINGMAN – A large and festive crowd of more than 100 people gathered Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the middle of the desert, 20 miles west of Kingman, to celebrate launching the new $3 billion dollar off-grid, renewable energy data center owned and operated by Pegasus Group Holdings and its subsidiary Plus Minus Power.
Life and business strategist Tony Robbins and Pegasus Group Holdings Brand Ambassador Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, were among the speakers.
The company praised Mohave County’s officials, especially Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, and the county’s Economic Development director Tami Ursenbach who welcomed the initiative and worked closely with Pegasus to bring the project to the Kingman area, along with 50 local jobs the company promised.
“This will be the model of energy-driven economic recovery,” said Ferguson at the groundbreaking ceremony of the largest solar power data center in the world, nicknamed Hive.
She praised the openness of people of Mohave County and Arizona’s natural resources.
“The number of people here speaks to the reason why we chose this place,” said Dan Briggs, CEO of Plus Minus Power, Pegasus’ fully owned subsidiary. “This is really a community effort and I hope a lot of people will participate in this project.”
