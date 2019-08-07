OFFERS
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon in Kingman

Frederick Regan Siegel, 60, of Kingman. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Frederick Regan Siegel, 60, of Kingman, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, Aug. 6 according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a call reporting an assault around 8:15 p.m. at East Suffock Avenue. There, they found the victim, a 39 year old male, lying on the ground in front of the residence.

Witnesses to the incident confirmed that a male subject identified as Siegel and the victim had been in a verbal altercation, as Siegel was not allowed on the property due to an order of protection, the news release said.

The victim said Siegel began reaching inside his truck for something and the victim began punching him, fearing he was reaching for a weapon. Siegel then stepped on the gas pedal, accelerating the vehicle forward. This caused the vehicle to strike the victim and drag him down the street until the victim was able to get loose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to Siegel’s residence and detained him for the alleged assault.

When asked, Siegel claimed he was being assaulted by the victim and was attempting to get away, the news release noted.

The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

