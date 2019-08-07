Aggravated assault with deadly weapon in Kingman
KINGMAN – Frederick Regan Siegel, 60, of Kingman, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, Aug. 6 according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to a call reporting an assault around 8:15 p.m. at East Suffock Avenue. There, they found the victim, a 39 year old male, lying on the ground in front of the residence.
Witnesses to the incident confirmed that a male subject identified as Siegel and the victim had been in a verbal altercation, as Siegel was not allowed on the property due to an order of protection, the news release said.
The victim said Siegel began reaching inside his truck for something and the victim began punching him, fearing he was reaching for a weapon. Siegel then stepped on the gas pedal, accelerating the vehicle forward. This caused the vehicle to strike the victim and drag him down the street until the victim was able to get loose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to Siegel’s residence and detained him for the alleged assault.
When asked, Siegel claimed he was being assaulted by the victim and was attempting to get away, the news release noted.
The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*