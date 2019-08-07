Bullhead City woman arrested for shoplifting

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brianna Lysandra Walton, 29 of Bullhead City, for marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and misdemeanor shoplifting.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting. Asset protection employees advised deputies that they observed a female subject, later identified as Walton, concealing unpaid for items and when they attempted to confront her, Walton continued to exit the store.

Walton was spotted at the store’s fuel station a short time later in a red vehicle. Deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with Walton, who identified herself and told deputies, “I didn’t steal anything.”

Walton continued to deny the allegations, however gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

The search revealed 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of marijuana, a syringe, and the item she was alleged to have stolen from the store.

Brianna Lysandra Walton was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.