OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 07
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bullhead City woman arrested for shoplifting

Brianna Lysandra Walton (MCSO photo)

Brianna Lysandra Walton (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 7, 2019 7:20 p.m.

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brianna Lysandra Walton, 29 of Bullhead City, for marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and misdemeanor shoplifting.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting. Asset protection employees advised deputies that they observed a female subject, later identified as Walton, concealing unpaid for items and when they attempted to confront her, Walton continued to exit the store.

Walton was spotted at the store’s fuel station a short time later in a red vehicle. Deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with Walton, who identified herself and told deputies, “I didn’t steal anything.”

Walton continued to deny the allegations, however gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

The search revealed 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of marijuana, a syringe, and the item she was alleged to have stolen from the store.

Brianna Lysandra Walton was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911: October 26, 2015
Mohave 911 | Nov. 19, 2018
Mohave 911: Friday, Sept. 30, 2011
Mohave 911: Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Mohave 911 | Dec. 31, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News