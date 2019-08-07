Bullhead City woman arrested for shoplifting
FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brianna Lysandra Walton, 29 of Bullhead City, for marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and misdemeanor shoplifting.
At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting. Asset protection employees advised deputies that they observed a female subject, later identified as Walton, concealing unpaid for items and when they attempted to confront her, Walton continued to exit the store.
Walton was spotted at the store’s fuel station a short time later in a red vehicle. Deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with Walton, who identified herself and told deputies, “I didn’t steal anything.”
Walton continued to deny the allegations, however gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.
The search revealed 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of marijuana, a syringe, and the item she was alleged to have stolen from the store.
Brianna Lysandra Walton was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
07
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*