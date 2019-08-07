Burglary in Dolan Springs
KINGMAN – Brandan Richard Rohrbach, 18, of Dolan Springs, was arrested for alleged burglary and drug paraphernalia, both felonies, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a burglary in progress around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Palm Drive in Dolan Springs.
The man who reported the incident told deputies he was at his residence when he heard a vehicle pass by, and noticed the vehicle stopped at the neighboring residence.
He knew the residence was vacant and drove over to check on it. He saw a male subject, later identified as Rohrbach, jumping a fence and saw the back door was open.
Rohrbach attempted to flee the scene, however the man produced a handgun and ordered Rohrbach to stop. He detained Rohrbach until deputies arrived.
The deputies saw the residence to have two broken windows, however Rohrbach claimed he did not cause the damage. He said he entered the residence he knew to be vacant and took a drink from the refrigerator.
During a pat search, a pipe was located in Rohrbach’s waistband.
Brandan Richard Rohrbach was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
