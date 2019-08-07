City enters management services agreement with NACFD

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 for management services following a unanimous vote by City Council Tuesday.

The City of Kingman Fire Department and NACFD will remain two separate entities. NACFD will pay the City approximately $155,000 annually for management services, which includes fire chief services. According to KFD Chief Jake Rhoades, the move will help with levels of service and safety.

Rhoades will answer to the district’s board of directors for matters pertaining to NACFD. For example, should a legal issue arise within the district, Rhoades could not get input from the City’s attorney.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter asked if the agreement could be terminated should it not run smoothly. The agreement approved by Council is a two-year pilot program that will be evaluated after one year. City Attorney Carl Cooper explained either party can terminate the agreement at any time following a 90-day notice.

NACFD Director Mike Collins believes the agreement will bring stability to the district.

“It’s going to bring stability,” he said. “Relationship stability with the City of Kingman, stability across the board for training, for joint efforts as far as both departments working together. I think it’s going to be great for the community. There’s going to be an expectation of care that’s going to be set across the board.”

Director Sue Wilkin is not as optimistic, and thinks NACFD will get the “short end of the stick.” She also noted her concerns regarding Rhoades’ knowledge, or lack thereof in her opinion, of the district.

“I question whether we’re ever going to get any service out of the City. They’re getting our money though, $155,000 a year,” Wilkin said, adding that she doesn’t believe Fire District tax dollars should go out of district to the City of Kingman.