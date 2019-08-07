County insists on investigating Fairgrounds

KINGMAN – Allegations involving unauthorized after hours use of the Mohave County Fairgrounds, which is the county’s property, were brought to the attention of the Mohave County Board of the Supervisors during their recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 5.

The audience had a chance to see videos illustrating those activities: intense car burnouts and tug-of-war burnouts with two cars connected with chains and pulling against each other in opposite directions. The videos seemed to be taken by intruders and circulated semi-officially on social media. In response, the board discussed a possible investigation, with Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asking if the illegal activity is a breach of the contract between the county and the Fairgrounds Association.

“The particular incident Mr. Johnson is referring to has to do with a fairgrounds employee engaging in some rather reckless and foolish, reprehensible behavior,” said Association Treasurer Don Lynch. “We want to publically thank whomever brought it up because that allows us to deal with that.”

He added the above-mentioned employee is suspended without pay and the issue will be brought up during the next association board meeting. He also recommended leaving the investigation to the local police.

“I have a hard time understanding how this involves the board of supervisors,” he added. “Or has anything to do with our lease.”

But supervisors were hesitant to let the Fairgrounds Association off the hook. Based on Johnson’s recommendation’ they unanimously agreed to let county staff investigate the matter further.

“This is a continuation of one board member’s effort in his malicious attacks at the association to move the fairgrounds from Kingman, which is the county seat, to Lake Havasu City,” Lynch concluded, clearly implicating Johnson, who laughed as a response.

“This is not personal,” Johnson said. “Mohave County owns this property. It is an asset of taxpayers.”