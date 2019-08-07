Horoscopes | August 8, 2019

Birthdays: Casey Cott, 27; Countess Vaughn, 41; Joely Collins, 47; Dustin Hoffman, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tidy up loose ends, and assess your personal and professional situations. You’ll gain ground if you are straightforward, offer suggestions and are willing to compromise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think matters through before you head down a dead end. Know what you are up against before you begin.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer to do only what you can. Spend more time making your home life and personal relationships better.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow your dream and work hard to reach your destination. Be smart and articulate, and don’t lose sight of what you want.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If a situation isn’t going your way, take a step back and rethink how to achieve your objective. Expand your interests, and you’ll get a different perspective on life and what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Anger will not solve problems, but thinking matters through and making adjustments that will help you achieve your objective will. Don’t feel pressured; slow down, and make a strategic move.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer your help or services, or reconnect with someone from your past. Verify the facts, and make necessary adjustments before you proceed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what you can do to improve your life, and make arrangements to follow through with your plans. Follow the path that draws you the most.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a break if it will give you a chance to sort out what you want to do next. Avoid anyone who tries to manipulate you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home may seem taxing at first, but in the end, it will relieve a lot of stress and pressure brought on by other people, overspending and trying to please everyone but yourself. Be frank, and discuss your needs openly.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You know what you need to do, so start the ball rolling. You’ll gain respect and attract positive partnerships by doing what comes naturally.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you respond to someone who is using temptation or manipulation to get you to do something you probably shouldn’t. Moderation, intelligence and associating with people who make you better should be priorities.