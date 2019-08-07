It’s not farfetched to think you could leave your child in a hot car

KINGMAN – Tanner Miller can still recall Sept. 20, 2010 – the day a 2-month-old Kingman girl passed away after being left in a car.

That experience was even more difficult for Miller because he had a daughter at home and she was just 4 months old.

“The day we pulled that little girl out of the car – as ridiculous as it sounds – if I was driving around and looking in cars, I could have found her,” Miller said. “I could have done something. To have that thought, it’s just helplessness.”

Miller, a captain with Kingman Fire Department, made sure to do all he could to prevent it from happening again. He created the Clear your Car program, which focuses on teaching local high school students about the danger of leaving infants and children in vehicles.

“You would think it would happen more in Kingman, or even Phoenix or Lake Havasu where it’s 110 degrees,” Miller said. “But the last time I gave the presentation there was one in Atlanta, Georgia where the ambient temperature outside was 78 degrees. And they had a fatality.”

Miller has since passed along the program for others to run, but he still knows how important it is to avoid leaving your child in a car. And it is an issue that affects the United States and closer to home in Arizona.

According to www.noheatstroke.org, there have been 823 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths in the U.S. since 1998 and 36 of them have occurred in the Grand Canyon State. Texas leads the nation with 119, followed by Florida at 88 and California with 48.

Kingman has only had one child pass away since 1998, the 2 month old in 2010, but local children are still being forgotten in cars.

“What we have seen in Kingman is not necessarily the fatalities, but I’ve personally been on a number of calls where kids are left in a car,” Miller said. “We’ve got the kid out, we’ve provided medical assistance and it didn’t result in a death. But it is still happening.”

When it does happen, KFD has ways of getting in a car with their “BigEasy” kit that quickly and effectively gives them access to the child inside.

However, they won’t hesitate to take extreme measures in certain situations.

“A lot of times we’ll put eyes on the kid,” Miller said. “When we see them get sweaty, upset and start crying, we’ll break the window. But that’s all kind of situational.”

At the end of the day, Miller doesn’t want anyone to have to deal with those situations and provided a few quick tips to avoid leaving your child in the car.

No. 1 – Don’t do it

The easiest solution to avoid a fatality is making sure you avoid the situation at all costs.

“If you know you’re tired, you know you’re dragging, try to find somebody to watch the kid or help you out,” Miller said. “But our biggest thing is to never leave that kid in the car.”

No. 2 – Put an important item next to you or your child

Sometimes all it takes is simply putting one of your child’s favorite toys up front where you’ll see it and remember precious cargo is on board.

“If your kid is in the back, put a teddy bear up front,” Miller said. “Or something that you’re going to see and say, ‘I have my kid with me.’”

There is also the option of leaving a briefcase, cell phone or another item in the backseat so you have to look back there before locking your car.

No. 3 – Set up checkpoints throughout your day

Last, but not least, is setting up safety nets to make sure your child is where they are supposed to be at certain points in the day.

Whether it be from the daycare or a family member, a phone call can easily help make sure your child isn’t left in the car.

“There’s a lot of situations where people were supposed to drop their kids off at daycare and they can vividly remember it, but they never did,” Miller said. “So they go to work – baby is in the backseat and they think they dropped them off at daycare.”