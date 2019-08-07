OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 07
Justin Donald Harryman to be incarcerated for 5 years

Harryman was one of nine men arrested in an April sting operation conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office that targeted individuals using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation. (Photo courtesy MCSO)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Having pleaded guilty to a felony count regarding luring a minor for sexual exploitation, 39-year-old Kingman resident Justin Donald Harryman will serve five years in prison pursuant to his plea agreement.

Harryman was one of nine men arrested in an April sting operation conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office that targeted individuals using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Harryman had his judgement and sentencing hearing in the court of Judge Rick Lambert. The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, a Class 3 felony and a dangerous crime against children in the first degree. He also pleaded guilty to attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony and a dangerous crime against children in the second degree.

Prosecuting attorney Jaimye Ashley, arguing that Harryman should be placed on probation for life upon his release from prison, said the defendant asked for photos from and discussed sexual acts with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. In reality, he was conversing with a law enforcement officer. She then said Harryman went beyond “talking” by showing up at a location to meet the 13 year old. She added that Harryman showed a lack of remorse.

Harryman’s attorney, Jake Baldridge, told the judge he believed five years of probation would be appropriate and that he didn’t believe his client would act in such a manner in the future.

The judge placed Harryman on supervised probation for 46 years starting after his release from prison. He will receive credit for 109 days spent in jail.

