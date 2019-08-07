Lee Williams High School graduate one step closer to her dreams of Broadway

KINGMAN – A recent Lee Williams High School graduate has the opportunity of a lifetime at her fingertips.

Shai Weaver has earned a full-ride scholarship to The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, but she has to raise money to get closer to her dreams.

But earning the full-ride scholarship didn’t come easy. At first the school didn’t choose her to be part of the incoming class, but she didn’t let that stop her. She continued to push to get her spot and the school called her and told her they were so inspired by her story and ambition that they decided to give her a shot.

While attending NYCDA, she will be in the musical theater performance program. She started her theatrical journey her freshman year of high school where she wanted to explore different avenues.

“I did it because I was a sports kid until freshman year of high school and I was in a bad spot and didn’t like being me, so theater allowed me to be that different person but with playing those different people I learned who I was and it’s a passion I can’t let go of,” Weaver said.

When she starts school on Aug. 21, 2019 she will learn dancing, acting and singing, and even take business classes.

“They prepare us and set us up for internships on the second year to kind of push us out into the industry,” Weaver said.

Although her tuition is covered, she needs money to buy the dancing clothes, laptop, books and other school supplies, and to travel to where she will start her future. She needs about $3,000 before Monday, Aug. 19.

Weaver has been in over 20 shows within the last year. She has been in many LWHS productions including, “Zombie Prom” where she played the leading lady, Toffee, and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” where she played everyone’s beloved beagle, Snoopy.

Weaver has also been in productions put on by Kingman Center for the Arts. She was in “Peter Pan,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Dorothy in Wonderland,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and more.

She said her favorite roles she has played are Peter Pan, and Puck from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

After two years of attending NYCDA she will receive her degree. Instead of walking across the stage in a cap and gown, she will be part of a musical performance where talent scouts and agents are present.

“I’ve definitely earned my spot as someone the community can look forward to doing big things. I want to be the first Broadway performer out of Kingman. I have done a lot, not only in my school but in my community and when they fundraised for me to go to New York for my internship that was the stepping stones to this,” Weaver said. “Now I need the help to put Kingman’s name on the map forever. This community has been nothing but great to me.”

Last year she was part of The Open Jar Institute workshop where she worked with Broadway professionals.

NYCDA’s notable alumni include Jacob Batalon from “Spiderman: Far From Home,” “Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Others include Vicky Jeudy from “Orange is the New Black;” Ser’Darius Blain who starred in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level;” and Josh Sussman who appeared in “Glee,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Drake & Josh.”

To help Weaver achieve her dreams, visit https://www.gofundme.com/1p0wcjssxc.