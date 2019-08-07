OFFERS
MCC student selected as Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholar

Christina Henslee, a science major at Mohave Community College, has been selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise School. (Mohave Community College photo)

Christina Henslee, a science major at Mohave Community College, has been selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise School. (Mohave Community College photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Mohave Community College student was selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

Christina Henslee, a science major and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member, is one of the Promise Scholar’s to receive a $1,000 scholarship. She is president of the Bullhead City campus Student Activities Council and Vice President of the campus PTK Honor Society.

The news came to a surprise to Henslee when the national honor society informed her.

“My family and husband weren’t surprised, but I was because I know how many incredible students are out there and how hard they work,” Henslee said. “It was definitely a surprise because we are all working very hard to achieve our goals.”

She is working toward a career as a research scientist. Henslee’s love for science started when she was a child. Her grandfather would let her look through the microscopes at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where he worked.

“I remember just being fascinated by it and I always knew that’s what I wanted for my future,” she said. “MCC is helping me achieve that dream, in large part because the faculty is amazing and it’s so affordable to start here first and get my associate degree, then go to a university and get my bachelor’s degree.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

