After-storm situation: all roads in Kingman clear

KINGMAN – Last night storms impacted mostly Golden Valley, where the Mohave County Public Works crew worked hard until 10 p.m., first closing and then reopening many roads near water crossings.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, only two roads were still closed: Shinarump Drive and N Mobile Road.

Kingman is clear, confirmed the City Public Works Director Rob Owens, and said there were no closures in the city.

The storms seemed to skirt Kingman, with the National Weather Service recording only .09 inches of rain at the Kingman airport on Wednesday.

“The weather didn’t affect Kingman much,” he said. “The storms were pretty scattered.”

Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski said the crew started to close roads in Golden Valley around 6 p.m. Most of them were reopened by 10 p.m., including Oatman Highway at mile marker 33.

Latoski said the storm wasn’t a large event, and closures in certain locations in Golden Valley are routine when it rains, with water flowing across roads.

The Kingman Police Department reported no storm-related calls.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the high 90s with no chance of precipitation.