Arizona Downs’ ‘Race for the Rock’ to feature men in dresses running for diamond
PRESCOTT – What could be more entertaining than watching men in dresses running on the racetrack for a chance to win a diamond valued at $1,500?
Saturday, Aug. 10, is Ladies Day at Prescott Valley’s Arizona Downs with live horseracing and fun events such as the “Race for the Rock” sponsored by Raskin’s Jewelers.
Because it takes place on Ladies Day, the men have agreed to wear dresses for the Best in Show people’s choice award as well as compete for fastest runner on the racetrack.
Registration has closed for the runners, said Liz Meyers, Marketing and Sales director the Arizona Downs.
Meyers said she expects between six to eight preregistered runners will vie for the crowd favorite fashion award and the race. The winner of the Best of Show receives a Romantic Getaway for Two at the Hassayampa Inn.
The public can purchase tickets to cast votes for the runner they believe will win the race, and also for their favorite best-dressed race participant.
The winner of the race pulls the winning ticket out of the bucket of the Best of Show winner. The Best of Show winner will receive half of the those ticket winnings, with the other half benefiting the Prescott Noon Lioness Club.
The “Pink Pony on the Rocks” cocktail is the signature drink for Ladies Day. Ladies in the best hats will be selected for the Ladies Rock photo in the Winners Circle.
Media personality Brad Perry appears as the Celebrity Ambassador for the day. Admission gates open at 10 a.m. and post time for horseracing is at 1 p.m.
The Race for the Rock will take place on the track between one of the horse races.
Admission is $2, and children ages 10 and younger are free. Arizona Downs is located at 10501 E. Highway 89A, northeast of Prescott Valley.
The racetrack offers more than 150 in-house TV screens, and both mutuel and self-bet machines.
It also offers a simulcasting room that opens for wagering daily at 9 a.m., and a deli with a full bar throughout the day.
