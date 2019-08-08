California fugitive captured in Kingman
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:24 p.m.
KINGMAN – A California fugitive was arrested Wednesday by Kingman Police Department Officers. Jason Lamar Phyfiher, 40 of California had a felony warrant from the California Department of Corrections for parole violation.
KPD officers were informed that Phyfiher was at a residence in the 2000 block of Airfield Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.
He is in the Mohave Adult Detention Facility awaiting extradition to California.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
